Another setback for McAliskey as he suffers broken ankle

Tyrone attacker Connor McAliskey suffered a broken ankle in a club championship match on Sunday.

McAliskey, the Red Hands’ top scorer in the provincial and All-Ireland series this year, sustained the break midway through the second half of Clonoe’s SFC clash with Ardboe.

It’s the latest setback for the 26-year-old, who missed last season with a ruptured cruciate.

And his side lost the game by 2-9 to 1-11 to an Ardboe side inspired by former Tyrone attackers Shay McGuigan and Kyle Coney, who scored 1-6 between them.