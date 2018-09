3-12 v 1-07 was the final score in Malin’s Donegal SFC Group C win over Termon on Saturday night.

There were just 3 points in it at the break, with Malin leading by 1-06 v 1-03, but the second half saw a strong showing from the Inishowen men to record their first win of the Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Donegal Senior Football Championship this year.

Malin defender Declan Walsh spoke with Ryan Ferry after the win…