It’s all coming down to the last day in Group A of the Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Donegal SFC following Glenswilly’s 2-15 v 2-11 win over Bundoran today.

That leaves Ardara on 4 points, Glenswilly on 2 and Burt on 2 with Glenswilly hosting Burt next week.

After the match today, Diarmaid Doherty spoke with Glenswilly captain Gary McFadden…