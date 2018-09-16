DSFC: Brendan Kilcoyne’s reaction to St Eunan’s win over Dungloe

St. Eunan’s recorded their first win of the 2018 Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Donegal Senior Football Championship on Saturday night when they beat Dungloe on a scoreline of 1-11 v 0-04.

The first-half was a tense affair that saw very little scoring and the sides went into the break with St Eunan’s leading by a point, 0-04 v 0-03. The second half saw the Letterkenny club really pick up the pace and scored 1-07 to Dungloe’s 0-01 in that second period to make sure of the win.

Brendan Kilcoyne gave his thoughts to Frank Craig after the win…