Donegal GAA Results – Sunday 16th September

Senior Championship Group A
Burt 0-11 V 1-12 Ardara
Glenswilly 2-15 V 2-11 Bundoran
Senior Championship Group B
Gaoth Dobhair 0-12 V 0-06 Naomh Conaill
Senior Championship Group C
St Michael’s 0-13 V 0-04 Four Masters
Senior Championship Group D
Sean Mac Cumhaill 3-12 V 0-15 Killybegs
Kilcar 2-15 V 2-06 Milford
Intermediate Championship Group C
Naomh Bríd 0-13 V 0-13 Buncrana
Donegal Senior Reserve Championship
Burt 1-08 V 4-16 Ardara
Glenswilly 1-09 V 1-08 Bundoran
Gaoth Dobhair 1-08 V 2-09 Naomh Conaill
St Michael’s 0-06 V 1-10 Four Masters
Sean Mac Cumhaill 2-21 V 0-03 Killybegs
Kilcar 1-12 V 0-08 Milford
Intermediate B Championship Group C
Naomh Bríd 1-04 V 1-19 Buncrana
Junior B Championship Group A
Letterkenny Gaels 0-11 V 1-19 Pettigo