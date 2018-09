Derry City won their 11th EA SPorts League Cup today at the Brandywell Stadium when they defeated Cobh Ramblers by three goals to one.

Ronan Hale, Darren Cole and Aaron McEneff all found the back of the net for Derry.

Martin Holmes spoke with Derry City boss Kenny Shiels after the win…

Martin also spoke with Derry players Dean Shiels, Aaron McEneff and Dan Seaborne…