Derry City won the EA Sports Cup for an 11th time at the Brandywell Stadium today when they defeated Cobh Ramblers.

3-1 was the final score in a game that saw Ronan Hale open the scoring for Derry before Cobh equalised through Christopher Hull. A strike from Darren Cole 9 minutes into the second half put Derry back in control and an Aaron McEneff penalty sealed the win for Kenny Shiels’ side.

Martin Holmes was at the Brandywell for Highland Radio…