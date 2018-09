Finn Harps guaranteed themselves second place in the Airtricity League First Division and a spot in the playoffs following a 1-1 draw away to UCD on Friday night.

Harps looked to be on track to bring the league to the final day when Keith Cowan scored on 79 minutes but Conor Davis drew UCD level just two minutes to clinch the league for the students.

After the match, Chris Ashmore spoke with Harps Striker John O’Flynn…

Chris also spoke with UCD manager Collie O’Neill…