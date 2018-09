Gardai in Letterkenny are urging motorists to slow down and drive with care after two vehicles were caught speeding on the outskirts of the town this morning.

The Letterkenny Roads Policing Unit stopped the two vehicles in the Dromore area travelling at 134km/h in a 100km/h zone.

Gardai say that the second car was tailgating the first.

Fixed charge notices are to be issued for speeding & driving without due care and attention.

Gardai shared the update on their Twitter page this morning: