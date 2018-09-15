Tánaiste says Brexit talks must deliver no hard border guarantee

The Tánaiste says Ireland will never return to the “dark and divisive days of decades past” as Brexit talks heat up in Brussels.

Reports this morning suggest the Government’s willing to drop its demand for a “bulletproof” guarantee that the UK’s exit won’t lead to a hard border in Ireland.

The Irish Independent says negotiators are willing to soften the stance to prevent the UK crashing out of the EU without a deal.

However in an interview with the paper, Simon Coveney says the talks have to deliver a legally enforceable guarantee there will be no infrastructure, checks or controls on the border.