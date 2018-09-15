Potential tourism uses for Old Courthouse being explored

Potential tourism uses for the Old Courthouse in Letterkenny are being explored by Donegal County Council.

The local authority has confirmed that they have engaged with Failte Ireland in relation to developing the building and feedback from a workshop for local tourism operators in Letterkenny held earlier this year, is being considered.

Donegal County Council say they have committed to work closely with the tourism body to bring options forward for assessment and implementation.

Local Councillor Ciaran Brogan is hopeful funding to develop the landmark building can be secured: