Glenavon put 4 past ‘Stute in NIFL Premiership

Glenavon proved too strong for Institute at the Brandywell Stadium on Saturday in the NIFL Premiership.

4-1 was the final score, with Glenavon’s Stephen Murray scoring a hat-trick. Institute’s only goal was scored by Darren Boyce on 39 minutes, but Glenavon led by 3 goals to 1 at the break.

Glenavon’s fourth and Murray’s third came on 81 minutes to end the game as a contest.

Eamonn McLaughlin reports for Highland Radio Sport…

‘Stute captain Mickey McCrudden and manager Paddy McLaughlin spoke with Eamonn after Institute’s first loss in the Brandywell…