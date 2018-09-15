GAA Preview: John McNulty looks ahead to DSFC Round 2

Come Sunday evening , some sides may have booked a place in the quarter finals while others know they will be fighting to stay in the Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Donegal Senior Football Championship.

In group A, Ardara go to Burt and Bundoran travel to Glenswilly. If both Ardara and Bundoran win on the road they will make the last eight with one game to play – It means former winners Glenswilly have to win to stay in the championship.

The big game of the week is once again in Group B. On Sunday in Maghergallon , Gaoth Dobhair host Naomh Conaill. With both sides winning on the opening day – whoever takes victory on Sunday will be closer to the last eight. On Saturday evening St Eunan’s will look to get their campaign back on track in Dungloe.

In Group C on Saturday, Malin and Termon meet in Inishowen with both sides looking for their first win while on Sunday St Michael’s and Four Masters meet at the Bridge. A win for either side in Dunfanagh will put them in a strong position heading to the last group game.

In Group D – MacCumhaills welcome Killybegs to Ballybofey and Kilcar host Milford at Towney. Should MacCumhaills and Kilcar win they will be guaranteed a place in the quarter finals with a game to go.

Kilcar multiple championship winning manager John McNulty joins Tom Comack to look ahead to this weekend’s second round of games in the Donegal SFC…