GAA Preview: Alan Rogers looks ahead to Tyrone SFC

The Tyrone Senior Football Championship gets underway this weekend.

Last year’s champions, Omagh St. Enda’s, start their campaign next week away to Aghyaran but there’s 4 games down for decision this weekend. Trillick overcame Donaghmore last night in the opening game of the Championship. Moy and Edendork are in action today as well as Galbally taking on Pomeroy. There’s one game tomorrow when Clonoe take on Ardboe.

Alan Rogers of the Ulster Herald joins Tom Comack to run the rule over this weekend’s first round championship action in the Tyrone SFC…