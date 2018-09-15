Donegal man who assaulted police officers to pay compensation

A Donegal man who assaulted two police officers while being taken to Altnagelvin Hospital for treatment has been ordered to pay £1000 in compensation.

22 year old Damian Robert Finlay of Caislain Court, Castlefin admitted two charges of assault on police and one charge of criminal damage on May 28th.

The court was told ambulance crews asked for police assistance as they were treating a man with a head injury.

They came across Damian Robert Finlay who was ‘covered in blood’ and who was refusing treatment.

The Donegal man was taken to Altnegelvin hospital and while in the police van he kicked the door continuously and spat blood covering the inside of the vehicle.

The Court head that while being led into the hospital Finlay headbutted an officer so limb restraints were applied.

When in the treatment room he spat blood at an officer.

Defence barrister Stephen Chapman said it was ‘outrageous behaviour’ from a man who had ‘a significant record.’

District Judge Barney McElholm said that spitting on another human being was both ‘disgusting and dangerous’.

The 22 year old was sentenced to five months in prison suspended for three years and ordered to pay the two officers £501 each.