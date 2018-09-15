Donegal GAA Results – Saturday 15th September
Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Senior Championship Group B
Dungloe 0-04 V 1-10 St Eunan’s
Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Senior Championship Group C
Malin 3-12 V 1-07 Termon
Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Intermediate Championship Group A
St Naul’s 0-13 V 1-08 Naomh Ultan
Naomh Colmcille 2-10 V 3-09 Naomh Columba
Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Intermediate Championship Group B
Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon 4-12 V 0-07 Fanad Gaels
Downings 0-09 V 0-07 Naomh Muire Lower Rosses
Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Intermediate Championship Group C
Cloughaneely 0-10 V 1-10 Glenfin
Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Junior Championship Group A
Red Hughs 0-06 V 1-10 Convoy
Donegal Senior Reserve Championship
Dungloe 0-06 V 2-11 St Eunan’s