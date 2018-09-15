Creed must immediately convene Beef Forum – McConalogue

A Donegal Deputy is calling on the Agriculture Minister to immediately convene the Beef Forum after it emerged that some factories are pulling prices.

Beef prices are now below €3.80/kg while cattle prices in Britain have increased in the last few weeks in contrast to the prices cuts from Irish factories.

Fianna Fáil Spokesperson on Agriculture and Deputy Charlie McConalogue says the forum is needed to enable all stakeholders to input their proposals on how beef farmers can be directly supported.

He says with Brexit also on the horizon, Irish farmers are in a vulnerable situation: