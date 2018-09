There were 4 Donegal fighters in finals action last night at the Ulster Senior and Novice Championships in Belfast.

Donegal’s only winner was Cathal Browne of Illies Golden Gloves, who retained his Ulster title by winning 4-1.

Letterkenny BC’s Sean Devine lost his contest 5-0 as did Raphoe’s Dennis Lafferty while Illies’ Michael McConigley lost by a referee stoppage in Round 2.