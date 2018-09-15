Ballynahinch defeat City of Derry in Ulster Senior Cup QF & Local Rugby Results

City of Derry had a strong performance in their Ulster Senior Cup QF loss to Ballynahinch on Saturday.

25 v 19 was the final score, but City of Derry led for most of the game and led by 19 v 18 with very little time left before a late Ballynahinch try won it for the Down club.

Alex McDonald has the full-time report for Highland Radio Sport…

Ulster Senior Cup Quarter Finals

City of Derry 19 v 25 Ballynahinch

Armagh 40 v 3 Omagh

Rainey 40 v 31 Queens

Rugby Championship 2

Larne 3 v 59 Limavady

Rugby Championship 3

Letterkenny 17 v 29 Holywood

Strabane 19 v 10 Virginia

Rugby Regional West

Cookstown 25 v 24 City of Derry

Ballyshannon v Rainey – Conceded by Rainey