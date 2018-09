Latest figures from the National Treatment Purchase Fund have confirmed that the number of Donegal people on the Letterkenny University Hospital waiting list has now passed 17,000.

The August 2018 figures have revealed that 17,190 people are now on the hospital’s waiting list, up from 16,666 at this time last year.

It’s the highest number on record.

Donegal Senator Padraig MacLochlainn says the situation is out of control, and is holding the Government accountable: