Tyrone and Monaghan dominate Irish News Ulster All Stars

Ulster Champions Donegal have three players included in this year’s Irish News Ulster All Stars with the list dominated by Tyrone and Monaghan.

The Donegal trio are once again Eoghan Ban Gallagher, Michael Murphy and Ryan McHugh.

Beaten All Ireland finalist’s Tyrone have five with Padraig Hampsey, Mattie Donnelly, Colm Cavanagh, Niall Sludden and Conor McAliskey.

Monaghan have the most with six – They are keeper Rory Beggan, Drew and Ryan Wylie, Karl O’Connell, Ryan McAnespie and Conor Mc Manus.

And beaten Ulster Finalists Fermanagh also have Sean Quigley on the list.

RORY BEGGAN (MONAGHAN)

DREW WYLIE (MONAGHAN)

RYAN WYLIE (MONAGHAN)

PADRAIG HAMPSEY (TYRONE)

KARL O’CONNELL (MONAGHAN)

EOGHAN ‘BAN’ GALLAGHER (DONEGAL)

MATTIE DONNELLY (TYRONE)

MICHAEL MURPHY (DONEGAL)

COLM CAVANAGH (TYRONE)

RYAN MCHUGH (DONEGAL)

NIALL SLUDDEN (TYRONE)

RYAN MCANESPIE (MONAGHAN)

CONOR MCMANUS (MONAGHAN)

CONOR MC ALISKEY (TYRONE)

SEAN QUIGLEY (FERMANAGH)