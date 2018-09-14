Public meeting taking place over waiting times at LUH

The Still Waiting Health Campaign is hosting a public meeting on Thursday next on the 20th of September in The Mount Errigal Letterkenny at 7:30pm.

The meeting has been called to bring together health campaigns, trade unions and political groups with the aim of demanding health reform.

A national protest is taking place in Dublin on October 6th.

Chairperson Cyril Brennan says while they are asking those who marched against the overcrowding in Letterkenny University Hospital earlier this year to attend, everyone is welcome: