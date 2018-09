People in West Donegal are being urged to attend a number of protests tomorrow in response to An Post’s announcement last month that 17 post offices across the county are to close.

The protests will be held at 11:30am in Bunbeg and in Bun na Leaca at 12:30pm with those attending encouraged to wear red as a sign of anger at the decline in rural services.

Local Councillor is Micheal Cholm MacGiolla Easbuig: