Over €200,000 granted for libraries in Donegal

Libraries across Donegal are to benefit from over €200,000 in funding.

The funding from the Department of Community and Rural Development will go towards modernising library services, enhancing IT infrastructure, creating new meeting spaces with with state of the art technology and providing digital learning suites.

The announcement follows an investment of €2.1 million last May to redevelop the Donegal Town Library into a community facility, library and family resource centre with offices for An Foróige. Its hoped that the facility will be open by 2020.

In welcoming the announcement, Government Chief Whip Minister Joe McHugh says, the funding; “Will help to fund – iPads, tablets and smart devices for users and for staff; computers and workstations including image deployment technology; software to support design, gaming and coding; meeting space technology; podcasting equipment and workstations; mobile LCD screens with audio; interactive whiteboards and digital training suites.

“Alongside that the funding can also be used to create Dementia Tables which facilitate play and learning for people with mild to severe dementia as well as those with intellectual disabilities, learning difficulties and autism. It is a remarkable initiative and I wish the County Council and library staff huge success with it.”