More engagement needed in run up to planned works – McGowan

The Cathaoirleach of the Stranorlar Municipal District is calling for more communication between Donegal County Council, TII, Irish Water and local businesses in the run up to planned works.

It’s after Irish Water confirmed its intentions to replace pipes on the Ballybofey South backline with indications that work is due to begin early 2019 subject to change.

The route is used frequently by locals.

Cllr Patrick McGowan believes that relevant bodies don’t fully engage with local businesses prior to works being carried out and that needs to be remedied going forward: