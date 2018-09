Irish Water is to host a public meeting in Milford on October 15th to discuss the need for a sewage treatment plant in the Ray / Brownknowe area.

A local campaign began after it emerged that the plant could be located within 500 of the local national school, with Irish Water being urged to stop the preparatory work pnding consltation.

School principal Sara Martin is welcoming confirmation that’s going to happen, saying the local community have a very important contribution to make……..