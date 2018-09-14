Harps secure 2nd place finish: Ollie Horgan Reaction

Finn Harps will play in the semi finals of the promotion play offs after confirming their second place finish on Friday night with one game to play.

The 1-1 draw with UCD at the Belfield on Friday gave UCD the title and they will be automatically promoted as champions while the point for Harps and Shelbourne’s draw with Galway means Harps cant be caught in second.

Keith Cowan had given Harps the lead with ten minutes on the clock but UCD equalised within 90 seconds.

The sides that finish third and fourth will meet over two legs in the first round of the play offs with the winner to meet Harps in the first leg of two games on Friday 12th October.

Should Harps come through they will play the team that finishes 9th in the Premier Division, which is currently held by Limerick FC.

Before all that, Harps will finish the regular season out next Saturday 22nd at home to Cabinteely.