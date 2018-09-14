Crash victim named locally as Laura Szewc

The 18-year-old female who died following a road traffic collision on the Letterkenny Road in Derry on Wednesday night was Laura Szewc.

She was a passenger in a Vauxhall Corsa that was involved in the collision at around 11.30pm close to Nixon’s Corner.

Two other females were taken to hospital for treatment for their injuries. No other vehicles were involved in the collision.

Police would appeal to anyone who was travelling on the Letterkenny Road on Wednesday night and who witnessed the collision to contact local officers in Strand Road or the Collision Investigation Unit on 101 quoting reference 1436 12/09/18.

The family of Laura Szewc has asked for privacy at this time.