The Republic of Ireland Amateur side start their qualifying in Group 2 for the UEFA Regions Cup this weekend in Romania.

Two Cockhill Celtic men, Peter Doherty and Jimmy Bradley are part of the squad.

Apart from the Inishowen men, the rest of the side is made up of Munster players.

They play the hosts in Bazau on Sunday with matches to come against West Slovakia on Wednesday and England’s North Riding next Saturday.

The group winners will qualify for the finals next summer.