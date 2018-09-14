Call for Croke Park to address referee abuse after incident in Donegal

Tensions at a recent under 14’s GAA match in Donegal have raised further concerns over referee safety.

The ugly scene’s last weekend saw a match official locked in his dressing room for the best part of twenty minutes, following angry reactions from supporters at the U-14 Division Three County final between Naomh Brid/Pettigo and Red Hugh’s.

All-Ireland referee, Brian Gavin, says the issue of abuse against referees is rife and believes the problem is commonplace in the game around the country.

He is calling on Croke Park to address the issue…