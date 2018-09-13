‘Worrying’ TUSLA services in Donegal to be raised in Dail

Serious concern has been raised over what’s been described as a worrying lack of TUSLA services in Donegal.

It’s after revelations that the child protection agency hasn’t appointed a social worker to the county to carry out child care reports for the last two years.

Cllr Paul Canning says the scenario is preventing parents getting access to their children and visa versa.

He stressed a lot of families are affected but are afraid to voice their frustration due to the sensitive situation they’re in however he stressed that the issue will be raised in the Dail when it resumes: