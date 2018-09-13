Taoiseach urged to deliver on promises made to Mica affected homeowners

The Taoiseach has been urged to stand over the promises he made to mica affected homeowners during his visit to Donegal earlier this week.

In what was described as a positive meeting, Leo Varadkar indicated that those affected in Donegal will be offered equal treatment to those affected by Pyrite.

Cllr Martin McDermott says it’s important that those comments are adhered to and a redress scheme for all homeowners is initiated as soon as possible.

He says including such a scheme in Budget 2019 is vital to address the issue once and for all: