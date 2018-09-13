Ollie Horgan hopeful on Harps troubling UCD

After a week’s break due to the cup, There’s a top of the table clash in Dublin on Friday evening as second placed Finn Harps go up against leaders UCD.

The students will be champions if they avoid defeat but if Harps can get a result it could cement a second placed finish with one game to play.

UCD have beaten Harps twice already this season and Harps chances of pulling off an unlikely win at Belfield have be hampered by the injury to Mark Timlin which has ruled him out of the game.

Paddy McCourt may feature having played in the recent friendly against the Donegal League.

Harps Manager Ollie Horgan looked ahead to the game with Highland’s Oisin Kelly…