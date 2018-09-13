HSE say issues of non-compliance being addressed at St. Jospeh’s

The HSE has issued a statement after a number of non-compliances were identified at St Joseph’s Hospital in Stranorlar.

The inspection was carried out in February, with 60 residents in place at the time.

The centre was complaint in 10 of 15 outcomes inspected.

In relation to the 5 outcomes that were found to be noncompliant, the HSE say that a number of actions taken to address those issues.

Multi Occupancy rooms in the short stay ward have been reduced to 4 beds to have sufficient space between beds to provide safe care.

Additional space has been provided to ensure residents have access to and retain control over all of their personal belongings.

A report has been completed by a team of architects and submitted to the HSE to upgrade the facility.

Approval has been received subject to funding for the upgrade works at St Joseph’s.

In the interim, minor works will be undertaken in order to ensure improved privacy and dignity.

Personal emergency evacuation plans are now documented for each resident. Fire drills are undertaken monthly in all areas by staff and all vehicles are parked legally and in compliance with fire safety arrangements.