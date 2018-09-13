Funding allocated for works at Royal & Prior, Raphoe

The Department of Education has today confirmed a grant under emergency works for works to be carried out on the sports hall at the Royal & Prior Comprehensive in Raphoe.

In welcoming the allocation, Government Chief Whip Minister Joe McHugh says; “It is a massive leap forward for the school. The roof is badly in need of being replaced and this grant will give Royal and Prior the security to engage with architects and designers to devise a plan for the hall and to work with the Department to see it through.

Minister McHugh said: “This school is renowned for the standard of badminton players it has produced – a long line of champions, not least Olympian Chloe Magee who spent many hours in the school sports hall on her long road to international stardom.

“It sets Royal and Prior on the right path to developing facilities to host badminton events and it will create the right atmosphere to inspire the next generation of champions and olympians.”