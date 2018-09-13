Emergency services struggling to navigate road works – Glackin

Questions are being asked over what action plan, if any, is in place in the event of an emergency in the midst of ongoing road works in Donegal.

A minor crash happened on the outskirts of Kilmacrennan this morning with claims that the emergency services were delayed getting to the scene due a stop/go system there.

Cllr. Adrian Glackin says it’s imperative that a plan is in place to cope with a situation like this.

He says while this was a minor incident, any delay in emergency services attending a crash could have major consequences: