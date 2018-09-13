Building works worth €100m being tendered in public sector

Contractors across Donegal are being invited to attend an upcoming information event as its been announced that €100 million worth of building works are being tendered for in the public sector.

The contracts are for minor works across the entire public service including local authorities across the country, the HSE, the OPW, the Department of Education and Teagasc.

Contractors across Donegal are being invited to attend an information evening on Thursday September 27th at 7pm in the Clanree Hotel in Letterkenny.

The event hosted by the Local Government Operational Procurement Centre will provide details on the framework launched to streamline the tendering process.