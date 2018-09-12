Sliabh Liag Distillery owner says Ardara move is necessary

One of the owners of Sliabh Liag Distillery says they have no choice but to shelve plans to develop a new base in Carrick, and move to a new site in Ardara instead.

The proposed building in Carrick

On today’s Nine til Noon Show, James Doherty said they had received full plan ning permission to develop on the Bull Field in Carrick, but plans to purchase the site could not be completed because of legal issues.

He says the company was left with no option but to implement its back up plan, which was to transfer to Ardara…………….