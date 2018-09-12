Seamus Coleman suffers stress fracture

Republic of Ireland manager Martin O’Neil says ‘confidence has been restored’ following Tuesday’s 1 all draw with Poland, but the camp has been hit with a fresh injury blow.

Scans have revealed that captain Seamus Coleman has suffered a stress fracture to his foot.

The Killybegs man now faces a race against time to be fit for next month’s crucial Nations League ties against Denmark and Wales.

Coleman has just returned to International duty having spent 10 months on the sidelines after suffering an horrific double leg fracture in March 2017.