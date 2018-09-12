Gorman and Donaghy play part in Northern Ireland Spanish victory

Northern Ireland kept their hopes of reaching the European U21 CHampionships alive by beating Spain on Tuesday evening

They pulled off a huge result with an impressive 2-1 victory away to the table toppers.

Letterkenny’s Dale Gorman played the final 17 minutes while Derry City’s Jamie Donaghy started the game.

Former Derry player Rory Holden, now with Bristol featured for most of the tie.

Shane Lavery and Liam Donnelly scored Northern Ireland’s goals.

Elsewhere, the Ireland Under-21s hopes of making next year’s European Championships took a massive blow on Tuesday evening.

Noel King’s side conceded three penalties in a 6-nil thrashing at the hands of Group 5 leaders Germany at Tallaght Stadium.

The result leaves Ireland in a scrap with Norway for a potential playoff spot.

They face back-to-back away games with Israel and Germany next month.

Derry City brother Ronan and Rory Hale didn’t play for Ireland on Tuesday, neither did former Harps amn Ethan Boyle.