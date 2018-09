Emergency services are currently attending the scene of a two vehicle collision on the main Letterkenny to Derry road.

The crash between a car and a lorry happened at around 8.30am this morning at Burt.

The extent of injuries is not yet known however it’s understood that one person is currently trapped in the car.

Gardai are urging motorists traveling on the N13 this morning to expect severe delays and allow extra time for your journey.