Disappointment as distillery plans for Sliabh Liag pulled

It’s emerged that a proposed whiskey distillery at Sliabh Liag is not to proceed and is to relocate in Ardara.

James and Moira Doherty had planned to build the distillery outside Carrick with An Bord Pleanala giving the green light for the project early last year with a job projection of 40.

However, it’s understood that a number of obstacles has resulted in the project being pulled.

Local Cllr Niamh Kennedy says the community are hugely disappointed but it’s hoped that the current nine jobs at the company’s gin distillery in Carrick can be retained.