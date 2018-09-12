Danielle McLaughlin’s mother hopeful after meeting with Taoiseach

The mother of the late Danielle McLaughlin is hopeful that more supports will be made available to families in similar tragic circumstances after a private meeting with the Taoiseach.

Andrea Brannigan and her daughter met with Leo Varadkar yesterday and it’s understood that a number of recommendations where made including the appointment of family liaison officers and the monitoring of overseas trials by diplomatic staff.

The meeting was arranged after a controversial letter was sent to Ms. Brannigan from the Taoiseach’s office refusing a request for an initial meeting based on the assumption that Danielle was not an Irish citizen.

Ms Brannigan spoke on the Nine Til Noon Show this morning: