Budget 2019 must include funding for Cleary Centre – Cope

The Minister for Disabilities is being urged to ensure funding for the Cleary Centre in Donegal Town is included in Budget 2019.

Donegal Deputy Pat the Cope Gallagher has made the call after a delegation from the centre met with Minister Finian McGrath earlier this year when a commitment was given that the centre would be included in the building programme of the Department and the HSE.

However, Deputy Gallagher says it became apparent that there was no funding available in Budget 2018 to build a new centre.

He is now calling on Minister McGrath to ensure the purpose-built centre goes ahead in order to secure the long-term future of the centre: