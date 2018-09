There are two Donegal people noted in the latest list of tax defaulters just published by Revenue.

Nunzio Magliocco, a fast food provider from Main Street, Ballybofey has been ordered to pay over €336,000 for the under-declaration of Income Tax, PAYE, PRSI and USC, €331,500 of which remains unpaid as of June 30th.

While, Farmer, Ivor Stewart of Illistrin, Letterkenny paid just over €117,600 including interest and penalties, in respect of the non-declaration of Capital Acquisitions Tax.