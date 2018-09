The Taoiseach is visiting Donegal today.

Leo Varadakar is due to officially open the Cockhill bridge in Buncrana later and will also pay a visit to E & I engineering in Burnfoot where it’s anticipated that he will make a jobs announcement.

He’s also attending a business lunch in the afternoon with the Letterkenny Chamber of Commerce.

Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council Cllr Seamus O’Domhnaill says it’s a significant day but also an opportunity to raise very serious issues facing the county: