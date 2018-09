Former Derry City striker Ronan Curtis is set to make his Republic of Ireland debut tonight.

The Portsmouth foward has been called into the Irish squad for the international friendly in Poland.

He has scored five goals in six games in League One this season.

Captain Seamus Coleman, Jonathan Walters and Stephen Ward miss the tie due to injury.

Bayern Munich star Robert Lewandowski is in line to win his 100th cap for the hosts.

Kick off is at 7.45.