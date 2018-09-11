Mica affected homeowners to receive equal treatment to pyrite homeowners

While no formal announcement has been made by the Taoiseach today in relation to a redress scheme for Mica affected homeowners, it has been confirmed that those affected in Donegal will be offered equal treatment to those affected by Pyrite.

Earlier this year, it was announced by the Department of Housing that hundreds of homes with pyrite are to be repaired out of a budget of €30 million.

As part of his visit to the county today, Leo Varadkar met with the Mica Action Group and an affected homeowner.

PRO of the Mica Action Group, Eileen Doherty says today’s meeting was extremely positive and is hopeful an announcement will be forthcoming in the next few weeks: