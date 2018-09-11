HIQA finds a number of issues at St Joseph’s Hospital

A report published this morning by HIQA has identified a number of non-compliances at St Joseph’s Hospital in Stranorlar.

The inspection was carried out in February, with 60 residents in place at the time.

The report published this morning by HIQA notes that residents who communicated with the inspectors and filled out questionnaires were happy with the services they receive.

They were positive with regard to the control they had in their daily lives and the choices that they could make, and were happy with the support and and assistance provided by staff.

There were a number of non-compliances identifed in the report, the most serious of them a finding that adequate precautions had not been taken against the risk of fire. In a response, management indicate that since the inspection in February, that a new evacuation plan has been implemented and protocols introduced to address the problem. That action is noted as completed.

A number of other non-compliances were noted in the premises itself, with findings that there was insufficient space between beds and not enough storage space.

The report notes these issues have been periodically reviewed by the HSE, and some plans were discussed. To date the Authority has not received a costed, time bound plan to address the deficits, and this matter remains outstanding.

Full report available HERE