It’s been confirmed that an application for funding to restore Swan Park in Buncrana has been made to the Department for Rural and Community Affairs.

The local amenity which was destroyed during last years floods has partially reopened following the construction of a temporary bridge.

Engineers told members of the Inishowen Municipal District that the walkways are safe, but the area around the river bank remains dangerous.

Cllr Nicholas Crossan says it’s important that the park is open again: